Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, July 19, 2017

The late Noel Culligan

The death has occurred of Noel Culligan, College Avenue, Clonmel. Beloved brother of Raymond (Denis). Sadly missed by his loving brother, sister-in-law Catherine, aunts, uncles, all his cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday 19th July 2017 from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Peter (Sunny) Daniels

The death has occurred of Peter (Sunny) Daniels, Ard Fatima, Clonmel. Peacefully, at The Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lillie, sons and daughters, step-sons and step-daughters, brothers, sisters, sisters-in- law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.30 o'clock with removal at 7.30 o'clock to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Laurence Betts

The death has occurred of Laurence Betts, Shandon Street, Cork City and late of Kilgrogy, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary on 18th July, 2017 peacefully, in the Mercy University Hospital and in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica (nee Sullivan), children Vicki, Caroline, Kevin, Roger, John, Stella and Laurence, grandchildren, sister Cherie, extended family Alan, John J., Kelly, Fiona and Elayne, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coughlan’s Funeral Home, Shandon Street. Rosary on Wednesday (19th July) at 7.00pm followed by Removal to the North Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday (20th July) at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Ballybacon Churchyard Cemetery, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary to arrive at 3.00pm approx.

The late Mary O'Meara

The death has occurred of Mary O'Meara (née Sherlock), Carrigahorig, Lorrha, Nenagh. Passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of the Galway Clinic. Predeceased by her husband Leo and son Joe. Much loved mother of Geraldine and Miriam. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Nancy, son in law Don, grandchildren Cillian, Ciara, Sinéad and Órla, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday evening at the Dignity Chapel at Portumna retirement village, Portumna from 5pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving on Friday morning to St Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha for Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.