Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, July 20, 2017

The late Frank Lawless

The death has occurred of Frank Lawless, Brisbane, Australia and formerly Toor, Kilcash, Clonmel. Frank, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Liam, daughter Ailish, grandchildren, mother Stasia, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st July, at 8pm in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone. Burial takes place in Brisbane, Australia.

The late Andy Bourke

The death has occurred of Andy Bourke, Greenfields, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary on July 18th 2017, unexpectedly at his residence. Andy, sadly missed by his brother Dan, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, on Friday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Tommy Hickey

The death has occurred of Tommy Hickey, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary and late of Cummerbeg, Kilcommon, on July 18th 2017. Peacefully at The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Brother of the late Johnny, Jimmy, Mary, Paddy and Norrie. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sister Billy, Martin, Kitty and Joe, sisters-in-law Mary and Breda, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday evening at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o'clock with removal at 9 o'clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Rearcross.

The late Mary Quinlan

The death has occurred of Mary Quinlan, Church Road, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her loving parents Mick and May Quinlan, her brothers Ollie and Edward. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Jerry, John, Michael, Eileen (Lupton) and Nora (Durand), in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o'c with Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.