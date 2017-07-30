Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, July 28, 2017

Tom O'Dwyer





The death has occurred of Tom O’Dwyer, Cappagh House, Cappagh, Callan, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, following a tragic accident on Friday, 28th July, 2017. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his sorrowing wife Joanne, daughter Emma, father Bill, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, 31st July, from 2pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, arriving at 8pm approx. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Catherine (Kitty) Hickey (née Fahey)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Hickey (née Fahey), Knocka, Cahir, Tipperary. Catherine (Kitty) wife of the late John, passed peacefully in her 91st year in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter Brenda (Burke), daughter in law Kay, grandchildren Michael, Kieran, Jane and Brian, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, today (Sunday) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Cahir on Monday for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society.

Caroline Ryan

The death has occurred of Caroline Ryan, 40 Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her father Tony and son Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tadhg and sorrowing mother Nuala, brothers Michael, Peter and Rory, sisters Marie, Sinead, Brid and Fiona, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, July 30th, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Monday to the Sacred Heart Church for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in St Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Strange Boat Donor Foundation.

Anna Hughes (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Anna Hughes (née Phelan), Knockahopple, Curreeney, Kilcommon, Thurles, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary, and formerly of Foilnamuck, Dolla, Nenagh, on July 29th 2017. Peacefully, at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her sister Una and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Micheál, brothers Pakie and Tom, sisters-in-law Nora and Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing tomorrow, Monday, from 6pm at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney. Reqieum Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards to Dolla Cemetery.