Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, July 31, 2017

The late Harry O'Connor

The death has occurred of Harry O'Connor, Sudbury, Boston, U.S.A and Poulnaganogue, Clonmel. Following a tragic accident, Harry beloved son of Paudie O'Connor and Laura Lenehan and loving brother of Ellen, Charlie and Joe. He will be sadly missed by his grandparents Pat and Marie, Margaret and the late Johnny, aunts, uncles, his cousins and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May he entertain heaven as he did us.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Mary Cunningham

The death has occurred of Mary Cunningham (née Quirke), Mackenna, Glen of Aherlow, Aherlow, on 29/7/2017. Age 93 years . Predeceased by her husband Patrick, son-in-law Patsy Foley. Sadly missed by her loving family sons Johnny and Neddy, daughters Eileen Ryan (Bansha), Mary Gifford, Julia Foley (Brookville Ave.,Tipperary), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to Lisvernane Church arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery.

The late John Dalton

The death has occurred of John Dalton, Lacey Villas and formerly of Monreagh, Tipperary Town and St. Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel, on July 30th 2017. Sadly missed by his beloved best friend and wife Trish, his much loved family Fiona, Olivia and John, their mother Mary, cherished grandson Isaac, daughter-in-law Anne, Fiona’s partner Jez and stepson Darren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, great neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Paddy Purtill

The death has occurred of Paddy Purtill, New Line Road, (Dualla Road), Cashel, on July 29th 2017, peacefully at the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Beloved brother of the late Ned. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Anne, sons Michael, Thomas and Patrick, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brother Fr. Michael, sister Mary Flynn, brothers-in-law Paul and Tommy, sisters-in-law Gladys, Phyl and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. John’s Cathedral Cemetery, John Street. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Anna Hughes

The death has occurred of Anna Hughes (née Phelan), Knockahopple, Curreeney, Kilcommon, Thurles, and formerly of Foilnamuck, Dolla, Nenagh, on July 29th 2017. Peacefully, at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her sister Una and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Micheál, brothers Pakie and Tom, sisters-in-law Nora and Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday evening, from 6 o clock at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh with removal at 8 o clock to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney. Reqieum Mass on Tuesday at 11 o clock, with burial afterwards to Dolla Cemetery.

The late Donal Younge

The death has occurred of Donal Younge, Younges, The Ragg, Bouladuff, Thurles. After a long illness bravely borne, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Rose (nee Leahy), Ennis, Co. Care, daughter Rosemary and granddaughter Alana Rose, brother Pat, sister Sadie, sisters-in-law Pilomena and Mary, brothers-in-law Oliver and Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, great friends, neighbours and all the wonderful staff at The Ragg.

Reposing at his home on Monday, July 31st from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Monroe, The Ragg, for requiem Mass at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery of St. Mary's Church Drom. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Suir Haven Thurles.