Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 9, 2017

The late Nora Burke

The death has occurred of Nora Burke (née McGrath), 7 Hogan Square, Cahir. Nora passed away peacefully in her 93rd year in the wonderful care of Bramleigh Lodge nursing home Cahir. (Wife of the late Dick Burke). She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, Margaret, Theresa (Donnelly), John, Michael, Joe and Richard, brother Willie, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on this Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary's church Cahir on Thursday morning for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cairde.

The late Valerie Doran

The death has occurred of Valerie Elizabeth Doran (née Willet), The Heath, Cormackstown, Thurles, and formerly Leyton and Walthamstow, London. After a short illness, in the care of Milford Hospice, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Joe, daughter Katherine, grand daughter Shona, brother Don, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Jamie, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, August 10, from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation in Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Friday, August 11, at 12 noon.

The late Tim Dwyer

The death has occurred of Tim (Tadgh) Dwyer, Gayton, Wirral, England and formerly of Grovestown, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary on July 29th 2017. (Peacefully) at Arrowe Park Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Jack. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Helen, sons Brian and John, daughter Helen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 10) at 11:30am followed by burial in St. Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla.

The late Violet O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of Violet O'Mahoney (née Hickey), Grey Gates, Mount Merrion, Dublin and Cappawhite, Tipperary, after a brief illness; beloved wife of the late Seán and loving mother of Fiacra, Avril, Tiarnan and Cliodna. Predeceased by her sister Geraldine and brother Noel; very sadly missed by her family, brother Leo, sister Hyacinth, son-in-law Max, daughters-in-law Mary and Felicity, grandchildren Aisling, Adèle, Saoirse, Faolán, Rían, Róisín, Cillian,Naomhán and Isolt, nieces, nephews, her former colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Cliodna’s house on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12noon in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mt. Merrion followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Dundrum (01-2984143).

The late Mary Slattery

The death has occurred of Mary Slattery (née Nolan) Coumnagella, Kilcommon, Thurles, and formerly of Bolingbroke, Dolla, Nenagh. On Tuesday, August 8, 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Daniel and predeceased by her daughter Mary-Theresa and brothers Christy and Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her loving sons: Donal, Michael (Kilmeena, Westport), John and Joseph, her daughters Bridget Ryan (Holycross/ Ballycahill) and Josephine Campion (Rathdowney) and her brother John Joe. Adored by her seventeen grandchildren: Daniel, Eibhlín, Mollie, Brídín, Éanna, Jack, Elisha, Danielle, Niamh, Dearbhla, Aoibheann, Caoimhe, Philippa, Gearóid, Ronan, Darragh and Cormac. Deeply regretted also by her sons-in-law: Michael and Philip and daughters-in-law Libby and Mary, her sister-in-law Rose, her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and her wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady Queen of Peace funeral home, Kilcommon Cross (Route R503) this Thursday, August 10, from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of The Little Flower, Curreeny. Funeral Mass at 11am this Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.