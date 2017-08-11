Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 11, 2017

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Rathkeevin Nursing Home, Rathkeevin, Clonmel and formerly of William Street and Dominic Street, Cashel, on August 10th 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julie, brother Eddie, sisters Angela, Nellie, Rosaire and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, goddaughter Claire, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Noel O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Noel O'Dwyer, Mountwilliam, Kilfeacle, Tipperary on 9th August 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his wife Noelle, son Laurence, daughter Marie, sister Nancy (Ryan), brother Pat, daughter-in-law Teresa, brothers-in-law Don & Tom, much loved grandchildren Micheál, Joseph, James & Mary-Kate, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Friday from 5.30pm; removal at 8.00pm to St Bridget’s Church, Donaskeigh. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilfeacle Cemetery. Family Flowers only please – donations in lieu if desired to Parkinsons Association of Ireland www.parkinsons.ie

The late Dan Ryan-Mullins

The death has occurred of Dan Ryan-Mullins (London, England and formerly of Kilbeg, Toem, Co. Tipperary), July 30th 2017 (peacefully); sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Pat, Danny and Brian, sister Chrissie (Renehan), brothers Mikie, Eddie, Pat and John, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Monday 14th August from 6 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite; Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Oola cemetery

The late Bridget Kennedy

The death has occurred of Bridget Kennedy (née Parkinson), Main St., Templemore, formerly Balheary, Swords, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Willie, daughter Marie and grandson William. Deeply regretted by her son Liam, daughter Helen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Saturday evening from 5 O’Clock to 7 O’Clock. Requiem mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Sunday at 12 O’Clock. Followed by interment in Templeree Cemetery.

The late Gerry Kirwan

The death has occurred of Gerry Kirwan, Grange, Templemore Road, Roscrea, and formerly of Dromard, Clonmore. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridget Kirwan 11th April 2012.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 9.00. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

The late Sr. Rita Hayes

The death has occurred of Sr. Rita Hayes, (Religious Sisters of Charity, Naomh Bríd and St. Monica’s Nursing Home, Belvedere Place, Dublin 1 and formerly of Ballina, Co Tipperary), on 10th August 2017, (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the Mater Hospital. Deeply regretted by her Naomh Brid Community and the staff of St. Monica’s Nursing Home, her Congregation of the Religious Sisters of Charity, her sister Nora, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Gus and Pat and her sisters Mary and Therese.

Removal from Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Beaumont Road, to St. Francis Xavier Church, Gardiner Street, on Friday 11th August arriving at 5.00pm. Funeral Mass at 11.00 am on Saturday 12th August, followed by burial in Community Cemetery, Donnybrook.