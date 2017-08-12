Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, August 12, 2017

The late MJ Walsh O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of MJ Walsh O'Sullivan, 50 Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to St. Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Association. House private on Saturday morning.

The late John Patrick (Johnny) Fleming

The death has occurred of John Patrick (Johnny) Fleming, Skough, Carrick-on-Suir, Kilkenny on Wednesday, August 9th. Reposing at his residence on Saturday, August 12th, from 2pm with removal on Sunday, August 13th, at 9.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Kathleen Ryan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Murphy); Cooleen, Templederry; and Nenagh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, daughters Gemma, Karen and Bríd, sisters Mary O'Dwyer and Joanie Hogan, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at O'Connell's Pharmacy, Borrisoleigh, and many friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Sunday from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

Family flowers only please.