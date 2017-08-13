Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, August 13, 2017

The late Michael de Longue

The death has occurred Michael de Longue, Davis Avenue, Clonmel, on 12th August 2017 peacefully after a short illness in South Tipperary General Hospital. Husband of the late Mary de Longue. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Marcelle and Jennifer, son Henry, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Robert, Eva, Harry and Hannah, great-granddaughter Poppy, brothers, sisters sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Resurrection. Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Eileen Studdert

The death has occurred of Eileen Studdert (née Crowe),late of Iona Ave., and Innisfallen Ave., Thurles. Deeply regretted by her loving husband George, daughter Mary, son-in-law Pat, grand daughters Aileen, Clair, Caroline and Georgina, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence at Fianna Road on Monday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.