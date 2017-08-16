Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 16, 2017

The late Teddy O'Connell

The death has occurred of Teddy O'Connell, 9 Markievicz Terrace, Mill Street, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Crehana, Carrickbeg, on Sunday, August 13th.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday, August 16th, from 5pm with removal to St. Molleran's Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 17th, at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Sr. Ella Noonan

The death has occurred of Sr. Ella Noonan, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town and late of Oola, Co. Limerick, on August 14th, 2017, at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, her sisters Carmel (Calder, Canada) and Therese (Roche, Bansha), brothers- in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Rosanna Road, Tipperary on Wednesday, from 4 o'c., with prayers at 7 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c. in St. Michael's Parish Church, Tipperary and Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Michael McGarry

The death has occurred of Michael McGarry, Rathkenny, Drangan, Tipperary on August 15th 2017. Deeply regretted by his family and friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, on Thursday, August 17th, 2017 at 3 pm followed by burial in St Mary's Churchyard, Drangan.

Family flowers only please. House private.

The late Janet Fahy

The death has occurred of Janet Fahy (née Beckley), Knockphellagh, Oola, Co. Tipperary on August 14th 2017, peacefully at her residence. Wife of the late James; sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann, Lorraine and Julie, sons Martin and Christopher, sisters Rita, Linda and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-n-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Tegan, Erin, Abbey and Georgia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The late Ann O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Ann O'Reilly (née Cawley), No 1 Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton, Thurles. After a long illness, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her children Gerard, Thomas, Kathleen, Brian, John, Julie, Christina, Martin, Damien and Jason, brothers John, Martin, Tom and Charlie, sisters Mary and Margaret, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 16th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our lady and St. Kevin's Church, Littleton at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 17th August, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Boilson

The death has occurred of Thomas (Thos) Boilson, Kylenoe, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, on August 15th 2017, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his brothers Willie and Andy (Paulie), sisters Kitty Long, Mary Cummins and Anne Clarke, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel on Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Moycarkey Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the Old Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Paul Mullins

The death has occurred of Paul Mullins, 3 Golden Grove Road, Roscrea and formerly of Roscomroe, Ballybritt, Roscrea.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 5.00 with rosary at 8.00.

Private removal on Friday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Martin O'Meara

The death has occurred of Martin (Mucky) O'Meara, Ashbury, Roscrea. (Suddenly). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family,his partner Anne, sons and daughter, his brother and sisters, relative's and friends.

Reposing at his sister Margaret's residence, Ashbury on Wednesday at 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.15am to arrive at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.