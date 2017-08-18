Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 18, 2017

The late Mary Kelly

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née O'Dwyer), Pill Road, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday, 15th August 2017, in her 97th year peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful staff of Greenhill Nursing Home. Mary, wife of the late Michael. Will sadly be missed by her son Michael, daughters Anne, Eileen, Marie, Patrica, Gabrielle, Geraldine and Josephine, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walshs Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Friday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Michael O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Michael O'Gorman, New Town Upper, Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlor, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Faugheen. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Crowe

The death has occurred of John Crowe, 11 Station Road, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cloneyharp, Clonoulty, on August 16th 2017. (Peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. John: predeceased by his wife Nora, father Michael and mother Ellen. Sadly missed by his loving Family, son Darren, daughter Michelle and their partners Dave and Pamela, grandson Cillian, brothers Tom and Michael, sisters Mary, Teresa, Helen and Martina, father-in-law Billy (Perkins), mother-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Friday from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Arriving at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clonoulty for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House private Saturday morning, family flowers only please - donations in lieu, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Bergin

The death has occurred of Mary Bergin (née Cantwell), Gurteen, Ballybritt, Roscrea; and Offaly. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy, son Pat, sister Bernie, brother Pat. Deeply regretted by her sons John and Seamus, daughter Bernadette, brothers John, Jim, Fr. Joe (Kiltegan), sisters Sr. Jo (Shannon) and Joan Newsome, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 4.00 with removal at 7.00 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2.00 followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

The late Christina Sheridan

The death has occurred of Christina Sheridan (née Linnane), Ballingear, Portroe, Tipperary. Unexpectedly, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Pedeceased by her loving husband Michael and son David. Sadly missed by her loving family, Noreen, James and Margaret, brother John, sister Nancy, son-in-law Ger Twohig, brother-in-law Eugene Lynch, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7pm followed by removal to Portroe Church arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery. Family flowers only please.