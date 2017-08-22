Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Michael McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael McGrath late of Clonagoose, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, predeceased by his loving son Michael, sons; Pat, Declan and Des, daughters; Janette and Caroline, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Bretts Funeral Home, today (Tuesday) from 7pm with prayers at 8pm and, Wednesday 23rd from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th August, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. House private please.

Mary Shanahan

The death has occurred of Mary Shanahan late of John O'Leary Place, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Margaret O'Rourke

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peig) O'Rourke (née Maher) late of Bouladuff (Post Office), Thurles, Tipperary. In her 95th year, surrounded by the love and care of her family; sadly missed by daughter Mary, sons Donnacha, Jerome, Seamus and Paudie, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives, friends, carers and neighbours. Beloved wife of the late Jim, who sadly passed away on the same date in 1979 and caring sister of the late Maura, Kathy, Mick and Phil (Pallashill).

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch this evening, Tuesday, August 22, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving in St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Inch, on Wednesday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Upperchurch Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning. Fresh flowers only.

Maryjo Hogan

The death has occurred of Maryjo Hogan (née Heenan) late of Cloninaha, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Tony, daughters Ann, Carmel and Mary, sons Ger, Pat and Martin, daughters-in law, sons-in-law, sisters Nora and Mairead and bother Patrick, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tomas and Jim and sister Chris Dwyer.

Reposing at her daughters Ann's residence today (Tuesday 22nd) at 3pm to 8pm Turravoggaun, Ballinderry, Nenagh, County Tipperary. Removal Wednesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoning cemetery. House private Wednesday morning.

Margaret Sheehy

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheehy (née Hurley) late of Dalkey, Dublin / Timoleague, Cork / Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by her sons Sean, Ambrose, Maurice and Edward, daughters Anne, Mary, Bernadette and Elizabeth (Lawrence), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Lena (Holland) and Sheila (O'Keefe), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Holycross Abbey Cemetery, Co. Tipperary. No flowers please.

Desmond McEvoy

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) McEvoy late of Raheny, Dublin / Carlow / Tipperary/ Kaufbeuren and Boston. Died August 21st 2017 (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Loved and loving husband to Evelyn Hempenstall. Deeply mourned by his grieving sons Geoffrey, David and Kevin, step-daughter Claire, daughters-in-law, treasured granddaughters, brothers, sisters, the McEvoy and Deignan families and his many treasured friends.

Reposing at his home 164 Ashcroft, Raheny, on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny, arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.