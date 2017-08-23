Tipperary Deaths - Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Shaun Keane

The death has occurred of Shaun Keane late of Hillview Drive and Community Hospital, Dungarvan, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary. Son of the late Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Clonmel this evening (Wednesday) from 5.30pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to Powerstown Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Shanahan

The death has occurred of Mary Shanahan late of John O'Leary Place, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Tom Stanley

The death has occurred of Tom Stanley late of Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Tess (nee Gleeson), son Michael, daughters Ann, Janet and Marie, grandchildren, in-laws, sisters Mary (Sinclair), Frances (Gleeson) and Joan (Flannery), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 24th August in St. Teresa's Church, Aspley, Nottingham. Burial afterwards in Beeston Cemetery. Tom's family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks for Masses, prayers and support at this sad time.