Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 25, 2017

The late Malcolm Hodkinson

The death has occurred of Malcolm Hodkinson, late of 23 St John's Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 5pm. Removal at 6pm to St Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Mary Toomey

The death has occurred of Mary (Babs) Toomey (née Hogan) late of 19 An Cúirt, Monard, Tipperary/Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Tom; sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Tom, Pat and John, daughters-in-law Frances, Nora, Mary and Sue, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 4 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Betty Dunne

The death has occurred of Betty Dunne (née Kelly) late of Garrynoe, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Jim and her daughter Bridget who died in infancy. Deeply regretted by her family, daughters Ann, Lily, Mary, Noreen, Kathleen, Tina, Noelle and her son James, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, twenty six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal from Betty's home in Garrynoe on Saturday August 26th to the Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Modeshill Cemetery. House private at all times please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.