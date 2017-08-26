Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, August 26, 2017

Thomas Ronan



The death has occurred of Thomas Ronan, The Paddocks, Rocklow, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, August 25th 2107, Thomas J. , at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Dorothy and loving father to Paul, Pamela, Rosemary, Dorothy and Thomas. Very sadly missed by his grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, today, Saturday, August 26th, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please.

Walter McDonagh

The death has occurred of Walter McDonagh, Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary / Ballyvary, Mayo. Walter will be very sadly missed by his loving daughter Pat, son-in-law Alban, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

He will be reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Sunday, August 27th, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Purcell

The death has occurred of Noel Purcell, 2 Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his mother Eileen, son Thomas, brothers Martin, Michael and Kevin, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his mother's residence 12 Kennedy Park, Roscrea on Sunday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.15am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.