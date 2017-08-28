Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, August 28, 2017

The late Mary Tobin

The death has occurred of Mary Tobin, M.P.S.I. Main Street, Killenaule, on 27th August 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of Mary O'Connor and the staff at Acorn Lodge, Nursing Home, Ballykelly, Cashel. Beloved sister of Norah and Patricia. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Monday 28th August from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Moyglass Cemetery. House strictly private please.

The late Bridie Keating

The death has occurred of Bridie Keating (née Whelan), The Meadows, Cooledevane, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Bealadangan, Connemara, Co.Galway, on August 26th 2017. Deeply regretted by her family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7.15pm. Removal at 7.15 pm to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm and burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Sean Hall

The death has occurred of Sean Hall, Ballymackey, Nenagh. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, brothers Paddy and Mickie and sisters Nance, May and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Bill and Jim, sisters Peg and Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains arriving to Ballinree Church on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymackey Graveyard.

The late John Percy

The death has occurred of John Percy, Talavera House, Templemore. John will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Annie, sister Lyla (Fryday), brother-in-law Mathew, sister-in-law Mary, nephews Andrew, David and Philip, nieces Hazel and Olive, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Monday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Templemore, for funeral service at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Gerry Flynn

The death has occurred of Gerry Flynn, Rockview, Puckane, and Clonaslee, Nenagh on 26th August 2017, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his sisters Una & Breda, brothers Andy & Michael, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday evening from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to Puckane Church, arriving at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11o'c followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.