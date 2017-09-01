Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, September 1, 2017

The late Jim Houlihan

The death has occurred of Jim Houlihan, Glengoole Village, Thurles, and formerly Tullow, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Jim, deeply regretted by his wife Mags, daughters Kari and Leona.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Friday, 1st September 2017, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving Saturday morning to Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty at 10.30am for 11am Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Ardill

The death has occurred of Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Ardill (née McBryde), Aghancon House, Knockarlow, Roscrea, on August 30th, 2017 in her 94th year. She will be sadly missed by her husband Robert, nephew John, extended family, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 5.00o'c to 7.00o'c. Removal to arrive at Aghancon Church on Saturday for Funeral Service at 2.30o'c followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Birr First Responders.

The late Michael J. Butler

The death has occurred of Michael J. Butler, Main Street, Tipperary Town, on August 29th 2017. Michael J. (retired solicitor). Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Eileen, brothers John and Connie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Thomas Lawrence

The death has occurred of Thomas Lawrence, Kilkennybeg, Killenaule, on 29th August 2017. Very deeply regretted by his loving son Dean, daughters Siobhán and Alex, mother Rena, brothers Michael, Liam, Gene, David, John and Kenny, sisters Hilda, Lynette and Leona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30 am. at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.