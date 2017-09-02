Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, September 2, 2017

Saoirse Mitchell

The death has occurred of Saoirse Mitchell, Graiguenoe, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, August 31st 2017 on her 21st Birthday. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Saoirse: Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, Anne and Gerry, sister Eva, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, especially Eileen and the O’Reilly family Beakstown, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home today, Saturday, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Sunday morning please.

Kevin Byrne

The death has occurred of Kevin Byrne, Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipp General Hospital. Kevin, sadly missed by his loving wife Alison, daughters Elizabeth and Linda, son-in-Law Paul, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 3pm with Prayers at 5pm. Removal at 6pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice.

Bridie Roche (née O'Sullivan)

The death has occurred of Bridie Roche (née O’Sullivan), 19 Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.



Funeral Mass today, Saturday, at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Alzheimer’s Society.

Matty (Martin) Bermingham

The death has occurred of Matty (Martin) Bermingham, Ballinlough, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary, on September 1, peacefully surrounded by his family, at Marymount Hospice. Matty (Martin), beloved husband of Carainn (nee Walsh) and loving father of Nina and John. Dear son of Martin and Nancy, brother of Tommy and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, their partners Val and Leah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd. Removal today, Saturday at 4.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballinlough. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

Joan Lonergan (née Hallinan)

The death has occurred of Joan Lonergan (née Hallinan), Southview, Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary / formerly of Knockeraha, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford. Peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Beloved wife of Tommy and much loved mother of Helen (Walsh) and Donal. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Aoife, Donal, Ciara and Caoimhín, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Touraneena Cemetery.

Rita Moran (née O'Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Rita Moran (née O'Dwyer), Ballygriffin, Golden, Tipperary. September 1st 2017 peacefully in Care Choice Dungarvan. Rita, pre-deceased by her husband Dick and daughter Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Thomas, daughters Jo, Margaret and Mary, sister Josie, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons in law, daughter in law, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home today, Saturday, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Denis (Denny) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Denis (Denny) O'Dwyer, Kilbreedy, Cashel, Tipperary. September 1st 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Denis (Denny), beloved brother of the late Martin. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Olive, daughter Alice Blake, son T.J., son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Siobhain, his adored grandchildren Lorcan, Nicola, Catherine, Donnacha and Niamh, sister Mary Moylan, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this evening (Saturday) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggie) Keane

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) Keane, Patrick Street, Templemore, Tipperaryand formerly Lisduff, Errill. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, cousins, great friend Nuala, lifelong friends the Cambies, neighbours and many friends in Templemore.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, today (Saturday) from 3.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 5.30pm to arrive at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Church Fund, Templemore.

Tommy Doherty

The death has occurred of Tommy Doherty, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary. August 31st unexpectedly. Predeceased by his wife Cathy. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Kelly, her partner Stephen, his two adored grandchildren Alex and Eric and also Conor, his brother John, sisters Monica and Catherine (Carroll), brother-in-law Ned, aunts Pauline and Sr. Catherine, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm to arrive in the Church of St. Cataldus, Ballycahill on Monday at 11am for funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Gus (Augustine) Callanan

The death has occurred of Gus (Augustine) Callanan, Rosturra Crescent, Woodview, Limerick City, Limerick / late of Ardbawn, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Gus passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, Children Luke, Eileen, Aine, Grainne, Cathal and Mairead, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate today (Saturday) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards Killinan Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.