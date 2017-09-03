Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, September 3, 2017

Philomena Judge (née McDermott)

The death has occurred of Philomena Judge (née McDermott), Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary, formerly of Drokabawn, Shercock, Co Cavan. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of John and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Ciara, Aideen, Sean, Cormac, Eve, Billy and Cailey, great-grandson Hugo, Mary and Tracy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to the G.A.A. Centre, Western Road, Clonmel for funeral ceremony at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick (née Dunlevy)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzpatrick (née Dunlevy), late of Powerstown Park, Clonmel and Moorstown Fethard Co.Tipperary 1st September 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Joe and grandchildren Louise and Adam. Sadly missed by her loving family Frank, Mary and SueAnn, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Oonagh, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends

Reposing in SueAnn and Sean O'Donnell's House WillowWood Lane, Moorstown, Fethard, on Monday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Funeral arriving at Powerstown Church at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery family flowers only. House Private on Tuesday morning please.

Thomas O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Dwyer, London and formerly of Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Mass today, Sunday, in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town, at 12.30pm followed by burial of ashes in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Sister M Rosarii (Breda) English

The death has occurred of Sister M Rosarii (Breda) English, Newcastle, Staffordshire, England, and late of Tullow, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. August 15th 2017. Sister M Rosarii (Breda), deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, brothers Fr. Michael English, Bath, and John (Ballytrehy, Ballylooby, Cahir), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her community from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, September 4. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 5. Burial afterwards in Newcastle Cemetery, Staffordshire.

Michael (Mick) Hayes

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Hayes, St Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, September 1st 2017. (Unexpectedly) Michael (Mick), predeceased by his brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary (Chicago), Josephine (Cork), Nuala (Holland), Tony (England) and Eleanor (Holland), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, his good friend Mary, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, Monday from 5:30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 10:30am, followed by burial in the St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mary Kelly (née Hayden)

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née Hayden), Ballynulty, Ballinard, Tipperary Town. September 2nd, 2017. Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Patrick, Eamon, Tom, Sean and Tim, daughters Mary-Kate, Joan and Martina, treasured grandchildren, brothers Sean and Tom, sister Nellie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, special friends Mary (C) and Rita, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Patrick's Church, Cullen, at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

James (Jimmy) O'Dwyer (Scholar)

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Dwyer (Scholar), Corbally Lower, Clonoulty, Tipperary. September 1st 2017, peacefully at his residence after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons John, Jason and Paul, daughters Mary and Breda, brothers Paddy, Michael and Con, sisters Chrissie and Mary, grandchildren, his close friend Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7:30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Bridget Mager (née Cantwell)

The death has occurred of Bridget Mager (née Cantwell), Shragh, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick and son Danny. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Angela, Felicity, Dan and Andrew, great-grandchildren William and Alexander, brother Martin, nieces Margaret, Susan, Kate and Joan, nephew Anthony, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral home, Roscrea on Monday from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving in Clonakenny Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.