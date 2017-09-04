Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, September 4, 2017

Vincent Dooley

The death has occurred of Vincent Dooley late of Terenure, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary. Loving husband of Mary, dear father to Brian and Anita and adored granddad to Nathan, Conor and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Joanne, brother Joe, sisters Anne, Mary and Margaret, sister -in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing tomorrow, Tuesday between 6pm and 8pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Joseph’s Church, Terenure, arriving at 9:45am for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation at Mt Jerome. Family flowers only. Donations to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross.

Bridget Maher

The death has occurred of Bridget Maher (née Cantwell) late of Shragh, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick and son Danny. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Angela, Felicity, Dan and Andrew, great-grandchildren William and Alexander, brother Martin, nieces Margaret, Susan, Kate and Joan, nephew Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral home, Roscrea this evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving in Clonakenny Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Judge (née McDermott)

The death has occurred of Philomena Judge (née McDermott), Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary, formerly of Drokabawn, Shercock, Co Cavan. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of John and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Ciara, Aideen, Sean, Cormac, Eve, Billy and Cailey, great-grandson Hugo, Mary and Tracy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on today (Monday) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to the G.A.A. Centre, Western Road, Clonmel for funeral ceremony at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick (née Dunlevy)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzpatrick (née Dunlevy), late of Powerstown Park, Clonmel and Moorstown Fethard Co.Tipperary 1st September 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Joe and grandchildren Louise and Adam. Sadly missed by her loving family Frank, Mary and SueAnn, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Oonagh, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends

Reposing in SueAnn and Sean O'Donnell's House WillowWood Lane, Moorstown, Fethard, today (Monday) from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Funeral arriving at Powerstown Church at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery family flowers only. House Private on Tuesday morning please.

Michael (Mick) Hayes

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Hayes, St Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, September 1st 2017. (Unexpectedly) Michael (Mick), predeceased by his brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary (Chicago), Josephine (Cork), Nuala (Holland), Tony (England) and Eleanor (Holland), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, his good friend Mary, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, today (Monday) from 5:30pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 10:30am, followed by burial in the St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.