Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Johanna O'Brien



The death has occurred of Johanna (Hanna) O'Brien (née Murphy) formerly Beechwood lawns, Monakeeba, Thurles, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Michael. In the wonderful care of the matron and staff of St Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ann, grandsons Liam and Aidan, son-in-law Stephen, brother Mick (Clonmore), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, St Teresa's community, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles today, Wednesday, September 6, from 6pm to 7pm arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 7, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Vivion Brittain



The death has occurred of Vivion Brittain late of Moycarkey, Thurles, Tipperary / Clontarf, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, son Clive, step daughter Molly, brother Derek, sister Laura, sisters-in-law Lorna, Margaret, Mary and their families, brothers-in-law John and Henry and their families, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service today (Wednesday) at 11am followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Hospital of the Assumption Palliative Care Unit.

Josephine Cummins



The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins (née Maher) late of Woodview, Newtownforbes, Longford / Golden, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda Mc Carthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass this Friday, September 8, at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.