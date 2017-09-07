Tipperary Deaths - Thursday, September 7, 2017

Catherine Cox

The death has occurred of Catherine Cox (née Burke) late of Roaring Springs, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Paul, daughters, Mary, Kay and Margaret, sons-in-law John, David, Keith, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home today, Thursday, from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive SS Peter & Paul's Church for Reqiuem Mass at 1pm. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel. Family flowers only please.

Sr. Therese English

The death has occurred of Sr. Therese English late of R.S.H.M Madonna House, Ferrybank, Waterford and New Inn, Cahir, Tipperary. Predeacesed by her brothers and sisters. Therese will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, the religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, family and friends.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel today, Thursday, September 7, from 2.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, September 8, at 12 noon in the Convent Chapel followed by burial in the Community Cemetery.