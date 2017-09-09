Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, September 9, 2017

The late Micheal (Mick) Ruane

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Ruane, Wilton, Cork; and Clonmel, on September 8, 2017, peacefully, in the very kind care of the staff at Neuro Ward GA, Cork University Hospital, Michael (Mick), (late Garda Siochána), loving and much loved husband of Mary (nee McCarthy, Garryvoe), loving father of Brian, Kieran and Michael, dear father-in-law of Beth, Mairéad and Agnes and doting granddad of Donncha and Saorla. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and family, sisters Maureen and Breda, brother Pat, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road, of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Rosary on Sunday at 4pm. Reception Prayers at 10.45am on Monday at St. Joseph’s SMA Church, Wilton, followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Model Farm Road. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Motor Neurone Association.

The late James (Jimmy) O'Connell

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Connell, Garryskillane, Tipperary Town, on September 7th 2017, James (Jimmy) husband of the late Gay. Sadly missed by his loving sons Tom and Shane and Shane's partner Milissa, grandchildren Jake and Sophie, sister Maureen, brothers Michael and Tom, daughter-in-law Donna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House private please.