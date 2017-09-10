Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, September 10, 2017

The late Eily Roche

The death has occurred of Eily Roche (née Bermingham), William Street, Clonmel, on 9th September 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Bernadette’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Cashel. Wife of the late Paddy Roche. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Malkin, sons Jimmy and Pat, daughters-in-law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Martin, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing at O’Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Patrick Mullaney

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat, Paddy) Mullaney, Gash, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and formerly of Moyne, Thurles, on September 9. 2017. (peacefully after a short illness) at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in his 91st year. Husband of the late Mary (nee Ryan). Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Kathleen (Lucey) Stillorgan, sons Gerard, Sean and P. J., brother Johnny (Moyne), grandchildren Patrick, Daniel, James and Ryan, and great-grandchild Cormac, daughters in law Trisha and Maura, son in law Denis, sister in law Mary, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Sunday evening at 7.15 from his son P. J's home in Gash o'c to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, arriving at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

The late Michael Joy

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikie) Joy, Curragh, Portroe, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his sister Nancy McKeogh and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his nephews and nieces, the McKeogh family, Liam, Mike, Tony, Pat, Martin, Kay, Breeda and Gerard and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm followed by Removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.

The late William Wallace

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Wallace, Knockinglass, Nenagh, peacefully, in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ruby and son Ivan. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Yvonne (Wallace) and son Donald, brother Edgar and sister Maud (Powell), grandchildren Clara, Leslie, Rachael and Sarah, son-in-law Norman, daughter-in-law Sinead, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Monday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c, arriving to St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh, at 8.30 o'c. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2 o'c followed by interment in Lisboney New Cemetery.