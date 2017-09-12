Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The late Daniel (Danny) Gubbins

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Gubbins, Thomastown, Golden, Tipperary on 11th September 2017. Passed peacefully at home. Deeply missed by his heart-broken mother Mags and her partner Ger, his dad Noel, brothers Shane and Dylan, grandmother Nellie (Roche), aunts, uncles, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, cousins and extended family. A special mention of Daniel’s support worker and longtime friend Tony Lyons, his care assistant and friend Karen O’Brien, his mates at Cahir Men’s Shed and all Daniel’s many, many friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (Sept 13th) from 4.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Arriving to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Thursday at 11.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family Flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House Private on Thursday Morning please.

The late Margaret Margo Boland

The death has occurred of Margaret Margo Boland (née Walsh), Elm Park, Clonmel, on 10th September 2017 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital (mother of the late Caroline Fahey and Avril Boland). Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Michael Jnr, Paul and Calvin, daughters Sandra Pollard, Brenda Morgan, Deborah Boland O’Reilly and Karen Power, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren great-grandchildren, brothers, Fr Sean and Billy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Oliver’s Church. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Wednesday followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Tilly Deehy

The death has occurred of Tilly Deehy (née O’Neill), 6 Tracey Park, Carrick-on-Suir. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10am to St Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. House private on Tuesday morning.

The late Anna Isobel Craig

The death has occurred of Anna Isobel Craig, Derby Lodge, Brownstown, Kildare; and Lorrha, Tipperary, on Friday, September 8th. She is sadly missed by her parents John and Judy, sisters Zoe and Alison, brother Andrew, brother-in-law Richard and sister -in-law Elizabeth, nephews Lucca and Daragh, niece Ciara, Grandmother Ruby Galbraith, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, September 13th in Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 14th at 230pm in St. Ruadhans Church of Ireland, Lorrha, County Tipperary. Burial immediately after in adjoining Churchyard.

The late Noreen Kelly

The death has occurred of Noreen Kelly (née Ryan), Dun Aengus Ballygraigue Road and late of Cloghonan Templederry, Nenagh; and Templederry.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Billy (Willie), (Ex Garda Siochana) and dear mother of Emer (Ryan) and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Son in law Michael, John's fiancee Eimear, precious grandson Donagh, Brothers Martin and Tim, Sisters Margaret, Breda, Sadie and Teresa, brothers-in-law. sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to "North Tipp Hospice".

The late Paddy Minnock

The death has occurred of Paddy Minnock, Burgesbeg, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, and late of Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Funeral arrangements later.