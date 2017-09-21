Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, September 21, 2017

The late Liam Hayes

The death has occurred of Liam Hayes late of Dunmanway, Cork and Ballylooby, Cahir, Tipperary. Much adored son of Carmel (nee Daly), and the late Liam, father of Ciara and Siobhan, partner to Marie, brother of Maureen (Minihane), Eileen (Coakley), Breda (Scarfato) and Mairead, brothers in law Ger, Mike and Antonio. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, daughters, partner, sisters, adored nephews and nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Dunmanway on Thursday at 6pm followed by prayers, reposing until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Drimoleague new cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pieta House. House strictly private.

The late Austin Byrne

The death has occurred of Austin Byrne late of Hertfordshire, U.K and formerly Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his father Charlie. Deeply regretted by his hearthbroken mother Peggy, son Dennis, daughter Sióbhan, grandchildren Donnacha and Charlie, daughter-in-law Sandie, sisters Nuala (Ryan) and Carmel, partner Attracta, brother-in-law Richie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Daniel Kelly

The death has occurred of Daniel Kelly late of 74 Springfort Meadows, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving & heartbroken parents John & Marian, brothers Jason, James & Mark, grandparents Paddy Kelly, Sidney & Kathleen Oliver, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives & many friends. Funeral arriving to Limerick Baptist Church, Old Cratloe Rd., Limerick on Thursday morning at 11'oc for Funeral Service followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.