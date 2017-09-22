Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, September 22, 2017

The late Seamus Kennedy

The death has occurred of Seamus Kennedy late of Slievenamon Road, Thurles, and formerly Friar Street, Thurles. Peacefully in his 92nd year after a short illness in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen. Deeply regretted by his daughters Eleanor (Gilman), Gayl and Michelle (Hever), sons-in-law Donal and Ronan, grandchildren Sinéad, James and Clodagh, sister Rita, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday morning at 10.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Sr. Joan Ryan

The death has occurred of Sr. Joan Ryan, Holy Rosary Sisters, late of Artane, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary / Bettystown, Meath. On mission in Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, U.K. and Sierra Leone. Deeply regretted by her brothers Eddie and Ger, her sisters Majella and Mary, sisters-in-law Peg and Jenny, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, the Holy Rosary Sisters, companions and carers at Beneavin Nursing Home. Evening Prayer at the Holy Rosary Convent, Brookville, Artane Friday, September 22nd, at 4.30pm. Removal Saturday to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock arriving for 11:00am Funeral Mass, followed by burial at Dardistown Cemetery.