Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, September 24, 2-17

The late John Burke

The death has occurred of John Burke, Duncummin House, Emly, Tipperary and late of Scart, Killonan, Ballysimon, Limerick. Survived by family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The late Annie Coughlan

The death has occurred of Annie Coughlan (née Larkin), Gurteen, Rathcabbin, Roscrea. After a short illness, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Annie, predeceased by her husband James (Jim), sons Eugene and Edward. Sadly missed by her daughters Phil O'Hanlonn (Parteen), Rita Coughlan (Annacotty), Annette Sullivan (Rathcabbin) and Fiona Ryan (Crinkle), sons Seamus and Kieran (Rathcabbin), sons-in-law Oliver, Mike and Teddy, daughter-in-law Concepta, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen Of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The late Johanna O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Johanna O'Halloran (née Hourigan), Sean Allen Terrace, Tipperary Town, on September 22nd, 2017 in her 96th year. Johanna (Nanna Joe), wife of the late Seamus and mother of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Richard (Richie) and John, brother Peter (Clonkelly, Dundrum), daughter-in-law Colette, sister-in-law Stacia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Townand funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Michael Caplis

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Caplis, Cragg, Birdhill, Tipperary on 22nd September 2017 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Anne (nee Heffernan), son Michael, daughter Nora, daughter-in-law Sue, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren, sisters May Harty and Freddie Byrne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill on Sunday, 24th September, for 12.30 p.m. Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick (Sticky) Harvey

The death has occurred of Patrick (Sticky) Harvey, Oakhampton, Newport, Tipperary on September 21st 2017, peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving brother Tommy, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandneices, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, on Sunday from 6.00 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock with removal to the Church of the most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem mass, Monday, at 11.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Newport Day Care Centre.

The late Michael Shanahan

The death has occurred of Michael Shanahan, Fantane, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary (Stakelums Hardware) on September 22nd,2017. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Matron and staff at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Biddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.