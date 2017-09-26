Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The late David (Davy) Condon

The death has occurred of David (Davy) Condon, Hazelville, Dromcolloher, Mitchelstown and Ballyporeen. On September 25th, 2017, peacefully, in the presence of his family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Hazelville. David (Davy) formerly of 10, Mandeville Park, Mitchelstown and Ballywilliam, Ballyporeen. Beloved son of the late Michael and Catherine, brother of Kitty, Patsy, Tom, Johnny, Bill and the late Michael, Richie, Breda, Peggy and Frank. Dear brother-in-law of the late John Lane. Sadly missed by his sister, brothers, the Lane family, his fellow residents and his friends in St. Joseph’s Foundation, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Tuesday evening (26th September) from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (27th September) at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Frances Butler

The death has occurred of Frances Butler (née Byrne), Inis na Managh, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, and late of Artane, Dublin, on 23rd September 2017 peacefully at home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, daughter Jane, sons Tommy, Neal and Des, brother Des, sister Helen, mother-in-law Mary, brothers in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel at 11.45am on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to C.A.R.E.

The late James (Jim) Maher

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Maher, Rahyvira, Donohill, Co. Tipperary and late of Croughmarka, Doon, Co. Limerick, on September 23rd 2017, in the wonderful care of South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel (ICU & Surgical wards). James (Jim); sadly missed by his loving wife Lelia, brother Jack, sister Winnie, sister-in-law, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, nieces-in-law, cousins, godchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, on Tuesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church Annacarty. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Peggie Geraghty

The death has occurred of Peggie Geraghty (née Gunnigan), Old Church House, Monroe, Newtown, Nenagh, on 24th September 2017 and formerly of Thomond College and University of Limerick, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Siobhan, brother John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to Youghalarra Church, Newtown on Tuesday morning for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.

The late Margatet Kelliher

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelliher (née Walsh), Tubberadora, Thurles, on September 23rd 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Eileen Moloney, brother Conor (Luton), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahanfollowed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Gerard (Gerry) Quigley

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Quigley, Highfield Court, Cabra Road, Thurles. Predeceased by his sister Angela. In the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Winnie, daughters Olivia and Linda, granddaughter Isabelle, sisters Breda and Marian, sons-in-law Mick Collins and David Shorley, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday 26th September from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 27th September at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.