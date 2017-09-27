Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, September 27, 2017

The late Paddy Cantwell

The death has occurred of Paddy Cantwell, Grattan Place, Clonmel, (and late of Kilkenny City), on 25th September 2017 peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Husband of the late Esther. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Adrian and Niall, daughters-in-law Adrienne and Philippa, grandchildren Phillip, Genevive, Sophie-Rachelle, Scarlett and Felix, brothers Michael, Oliver and Canice, sister Josephine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on 12 o’clock on Thursday. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Moire Hickey

The death has occurred of Moire Hickey (née Roche), Tulla, Emly, Co. Tipperary on 26th September, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Pat. Deeply regretted by her family sons James, Timmy and Joseph, daughters Marie Sweeney (Clonsilla, Dublin), Monica Kavanagh (Templeogue, Dublin), Breda Murray (Kilmacud, Dublin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Joan, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friend.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Emly Church arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Allan Johnson

The death has occurred of Allan Johnson, The Yellowbridge, Nenagh, late of Shantraud, Killaloe and Northampton, England. Deeply regretted by his loving family Christine (Minnock), Ken and David, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Cremation Service takes place at the Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare this Thursday at 4 o'c. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to "Limerick Animal Welfare".