Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, September 28, 2017

The late Joan Morrissey

The death has occurred of Joan Morrissey (née Walsh), Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Tipperary on September 27th 2017, peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her family, Joan, beloved wife of the late Richard and mother of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving sons James and Ricky, daughters Eileen, Joanna and Bernadette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Tina, sons-in-law Thomas, Liam and Shay, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Friday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Mary O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donnell (née White), Riversdale House, Liskeveen and First Editions, Thurles; and Wexford Town. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her husband Dan, children Damien, Rory and Ash, brothers Gerard and James, close friend Rosaleen (Eth), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her Residence on Thursday, 28th September 2017 from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey, Thurles on Friday 29th September at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. Donations to Suir Haven, Thurles.

The late Patricia Warde

The death has occurred of Patricia Warde (née Geary), Colleraseighter, Goleen, Cork, and late of Templemore on September 27th 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff at Schull Community Hospital. Patricia (nee Geary) beloved wife of the late Denis George, Colleraseighter. Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Arundel’s Funeral Home, Schull on Thursday, September 28th from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Goleen. Requiem Mass on Friday, September 29th at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Joseph Martin

The death has occurred of John Joseph Martin, Terenure, Dublin 6W, formerly of Toomevara, Co. Tipperary on 27th September 2017, in his 92nd year. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital following 5 years in the wonderful care of the staff at the Marlay Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Connell), much loved father of Catherine (Simpson), Patrick, Nora (Testa), Thérèse (Ryan) and Mary (Gregg). He will be sadly missed by his loving family, his son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Saturday morning from 9.30 o’c to 10.30 o’c followed by removal to St. Pius X Church, College Drive arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Mount Venus Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue, Ph: 01 4907601.

The late Mary Hayes

The death has occurred of Mary Hayes (née Corcoran), Assumption Park, Roscrea Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 6oc with Rosary at 8oc. Removal from Maher's Funeral Home on Friday morning 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass 12oc with burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.