Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, October 2, 2017

The late May O'Leary

The death has occurred of May O’Leary (née Crotty) late of Haywood Drive, Clonmel. Wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving sister Betty (O’Regan) nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St Oliver’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Catherine Keatty

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Keaty (née Lacey) late of Kilfeacle, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons John, Noel, Declan & Jamie, daughters Marie (Grogan) & Carmel (Lonergan), brother Andy, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, this Monday from 5.00pm, removal at 8.00pm to St Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late John (Jack) Ryan

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Ryan late of O' Duffy Tce., Tipperary Town. Predeceased by his wife Kitty. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Karen and Suzanne Mullins, (Rathkea, Tipperary), son John, brothers Philly and Tom, sister Kit, sons-in-law Tom and Ned, daughter-in-law Majella, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Queeny, Breda, Margaret, Elenor, Margaret and Patsy, grandchildren, Robert, Ruben and John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Rd., Tipperary this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

The late William Hogan

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Hogan, late of Derry, Rathcabbin, Roscrea. Reposing on Monday, at Boyds Funeral Home, Birr, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm arriving at Our Lady’s Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am, burial immediately afterwards in Lorrha Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to friends of Tullamore Hospital.

The late Anne Morrissey

The death has occurred of Anne Morrissey (née Cahill) late of Rathronan, Clonmel. Wife of the late Michael Morrissey. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Elaine, sons Alan and Kevin, grandchildren Leanne and Annabel, daughter-in-law Aoife, brother Anthony, sister Maria, sister-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home Kikcham Street Clonmel on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Tuesday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Clogheen Hospice Fund. House private on Tuesday morning please.