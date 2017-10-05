Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, October 5, 2017

The late Mary Byrne

The death has occurred of Mary Byrne (née Donnelly) late of Glenbane, Holycross, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sons Patrick and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her daughters Eilish, Anne, Bernadette, Siobhan, Carmel and Shuneen, sons Michael, Liam and Donncha, all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Johanna, Julia, Rita and Statia, brothers Jim and Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 5th October from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 9 o'c. Requiem Mass on Friday 6th October at 11.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kitty Moloney

The death has occurred of Kitty Moloney (née Cahill), formerly of Knockarron, Emly, Co. Tipperary, who died in Brockton, Massachusetts, U.S.A. on October 3th 2017. Deeply regretted by her daughters Cathy and Anne, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family. Funeral will take place in Brockton, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

The late Benjamin Mooney

The death has occurred of Benjamin (Benny) Monney late of Glasshouse, Shinrone, Offaly / Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Formely of Cappakilleen, Cloughjordan. Predeased by his wife Sybil. Beloved Father to Angel, Devoted Grandad to Ruth and David.Deeply Regretted by his Brothers in Law,Sisters in Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.

Reposing on Thursday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone from 5 o'clock followed by removal at 7.15 o'clock to St. Kieran's Church of Ireland, Cloughjordan arriving at 8 o'clock. Funeral Service on Friday at 2.30 o'clock and interment afterwards in Modreeney Cemetery.

The late Gobnait O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Gobnait O'Dwyer (née O'Riordan) late of Collage Road, Fermoy, Cork / Ballyvourney, Cork / Dualla, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Eileen, Tadhg, Seamus, Micheal and John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, family, grandchildren Jahson, Aisling, Brendan, Maggie, Chloe, Lucas and Ella, brother, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Lower Patrick Street, Fermoy Thursday 6.00.pm. to 7.30.pm. followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Fermoy. Requiem Mass Friday at 2.00.pm. funeral afterwards to Dualla Churchyard (near Cashel). No flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul, Fermoy Branch please.

The late Derry Weir

The death has occurred of Derry Weir late of Old Marian Park, Tralee Community Hospital, Tralee, Kerry / Tipperary Town. Deeply regretted by his loving family - his sister Breda, brother Bruddy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. (Derry was a former employee of Telecom Eireann).

Arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Friday morning for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. (Please note that there is no evening reposing or removal).

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.