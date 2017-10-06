Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, October 6, 2017

The late Baby Evan Hahessy

The death has occurred of Baby Evan Hahessy late of Ballinagrana, Carrick-on-Suir. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Anthony and Vanessa, sisters Lauren and Sophie, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arriving to Ballyneale Church on Friday evening, 6th October, approx 5pm for Mass of The Angels. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Clonmel, or Crumlin Hospital, Dublin.

The late Kitty Moloney

The death has occurred of Kitty Moloney (née Cahill) late of Knockcarron, Emly, Tipperary who died in Brockton, Massachusetts, U.S.A. on October 3th 2017. Deeply regretted by her daughters Cathy and Anne, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family. Rest in Peace. Funeral will take place in Brockton, Massachusetts, U.S.A.