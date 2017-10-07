Tipperary deaths - Saturday 7 October, 2017

The late Geraldine Crampton

The death has occurred of Dr. Geraldine Crampton late of Templemore, Tipperary / Enfield, Meath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brian Scott, father Paddy Crampton, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Moya and Helen, brothers-in-law Noel and Kieran, mother-in-law Margaret Scott, nephews Paddy, Robert, Tom and James, aunts and uncles and her many cousins. Reposing at her father Paddy Crampton’s residence, Roscrea Road, Templemore, this Saturday evening from 4 o'c. arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass Sunday at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The late Bridget Power

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bid) Power nee Shanahan, Lower Newtown, Waterford, and formerly of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary.Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday at 7:15pm to St. Joseph & St. Benildus Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Ballybricken Cemetery.

The late Michael Delahunty

The death has occurred of Míchael Delahunty late of Sopwell , Ballingarry, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Peg, sons Michael, Martin, Joe, Pat and John. daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Marie, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing this Saturday evening at Saint Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Pike Church, Ballingarry on Sunday at 12.45pm for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Kidney Dialysis Foundation.

The late Mary Butler

The death has occurred of Mary Butler (née Cummins) late of Ballindoney, Grange, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Wife of the late William and pre-deceased by her daughter Nora, she will be very sadly missed by her loving family John, Mary, Margaret, Jimmy, Peter and Billy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Grange arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass Sunday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Grange. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a charity of your choice. Please note there will be no 10am Mass in Grange Church on Sunday.

The late Martha Barry

The death has occurred of Martha Barry late of Ballina, Tipperary / Tulla, Clare. Ex Teacher St. Mary's Secondary School, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her parents Kieran and Eilleen. Deeply regretted by her brothers Kevin, John and Ciaran, sisters-in-law Nolette, Maeve and Lucie, nephews James, Dylan and Daniel, nieces Amy and Fiona, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Callaghan's Funeral Home, Tulla, Co. Clare Saturday from 5:30pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady and St. Lua Church, Ballina Sunday for 11:30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Tulla Cemetery.