Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, October 8, 2017

The late Gwen Holmes

The death has occurred of Gwen Holmes (née Mason) late of Ontario, Canada and formerly of Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved sister of the late Lorie and sister-in-law of the late Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Thomas, son Jonathan, daughter Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Kathy, grandchildren Declan, Fionn and Keely, mother Margaret, sisters Colleen and Michelle, extended family, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass takes place in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Tuesday, October 10th, at 12.00 noon followed by burial of ashes in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Louisa Auld

The death has occurred of Louisa Auld (née Ferris) late of Glasshouse, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly and formerly of Kilmoyler, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her son Robert, daughters Margaret & Violet, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-greatchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5.00 with prayers at 8.00. Removal from Maher's Funeral Home on Monday at 12.30 arriving in St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Cahir for Funeral Service at 2.00. Burial afterwards in Kilcommon cemetery.

The late Mary Burke

The death has occurred of Mary Burke (née Farrell) late of Market Street, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Cranna, Cahir. Sadly missed by her loving husband Davy, brothers Kevin, Paddy, Michael, Dinny, Tommy and John, sisters Margaret, Ann, Geraldine, Teresa and Christina, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Sunday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the NSPCA.