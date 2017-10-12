Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, October 12, 2017

The late Chris Grogan

The death has occurred of Chris Grogan, Abbey Road, Clonmel, on 10th October 2017,​ peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Caroline, Erin, Colleen and Kadie, son Christopher, stepchildren Shirley, Gary and Amber, grandchildren, brothers Gay, James and Jody, sister Kathleen, cousin Trish, uncle Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Ann Marie O'Connell

The death has occurred of Ann Marie O'Connell, 30 Castleview, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Ann Marie passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family at Cork University Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her partner Johnny (O'Mahony), daughter Vickey, sons Christopher and Conor, brothers Ted, Denis, John and Paul, sisters Catherine, Rose and Irene, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Cahir. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cardiac Unit at CUH.

The late Noel Shanahan

The death has occurred of Noel Shanahan, Kennedy Park and formerly Bohernanave, Thurles. After a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Regional Hospital, I.C.U., Clonmel. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and John. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary, Helen, Ann and Bernie, brothers Martin and Gerard, Mary Morrissey, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday 12th October from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, arriving at SS Joseph and Brigid's Church, Bother na Naomh, Thurles, at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Noel Costello

The death has occurred of Noel Costello, "Catalpa", Tallow Bridge, Tallow, Waterford; Kinsale, Cork; and Borrisoleigh, Tipperary on 11th October 2017, unexpectedly. Loving father of the late Réalt and son of the late Denis and Phyllis Costello. Deeply regretted by his wife AnneMarie (Nee Lynch), his loving children Feidhlim, Sadhbh, Diarmuid and Eolann, brothers Tadhg and Donnachada Costello, sisters Roisín Lonergan and Grainne Costello, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Jim Scott, aunt Anne O’Sullivan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Philip Stewart

The death has occurred of Philip Stewart, (Fukuoka, Japan; Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and Limerick) on 27th September 2017, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Fusae. Sadly missed by his brothers Alastair, James, Robert, sister Pamela, sisters-in-law Breda and Helen, Vincent, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Memorial Service at 12.30pm on Saturday 14th October 2017 at St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick.