Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, October 13, 2017

The late Austin Byrne

The death has occurred of Austin Byrne, Hertfordshire, U.K and formerly Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles. Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his father Charlie. Deeply regretted by his hearthbroken mother Peggy, son Dennis, daughter Sióbhan, grandchildren Donnacha and Charlie, daughter-in-law Sandie, sisters Nuala (Ryan) and Carmel, partner Attracta, brother-in-law Richie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral has taken place in England.

The late Johanna (Josie) Corcoran

The death has occurred of Johanna (Josie) Corcoran (née Doheny), 4 Castle Park, Two Mile Borris and Boula, Balingarry, Thurles; and Nurney, Kildare. Josie died peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny in the loving care of Theresa Quinn and her staff. Predeceased by her husband Eamon and her son Pat. Deeply regretted by her son Gerard, brothers Dan and Tony, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. James' Church, Two Mile, Borris arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial takes place in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney, Co. Kildare at 3.00pm approximately.

The late Mary Hayes

The death has occurred of Mary Hayes (née O'Dwyer), Glenreigh, Holycross, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Jane, Helena and Marie, grandchildren, sisters Bridie (Long) and Nellie (Fogarty), brothers Philip and Michael, sons-in-law Brendan Harrington, Ollie Cahill and Sean Flanagan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 13th October from 6 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8.45 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday 14th at 11.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Teresa McCarthy

The death has occurred of Teresa McCarthy, Cranley House and Springfield, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Reposing on Friday evening at St Joseph’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane from 6 to 8 o’clock. Removal to St Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial in Kilbarron Cemetery.

The late Harriett (Joan) Mitchell

The death has occurred of Harriett (Joan) Mitchell (née Lalor), Newtown, Ballybritt, Roscrea; and Birr, Offaly, on October 12th, 2017 . Beloved wife of the late Richard (Dickie), and dearly loved mother of her special daughter Sylvia and beloved son Richie, she will be sadly missed by her family, sisters Sadie, Ida and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her most faithful neighbours.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 3'oc. - 5'oc. Funeral Service on Saturday at 2 o'c. in Aghancon Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The late Joan Rynne

The death has occurred of Joan Rynne (née Morrissey), Downings House, Prosperous, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Forthedward House, Ballinahow, Thurles, on October 12th 2017, suddenly at her home, deeply regretted by her loving husband Andrew, stepchildren Lorcan & Caoilfhionn, sister Mary (Corcannon), brothers Connie, Jimmy, Eddie & Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4 - 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for funeral service at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.