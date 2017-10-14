Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, October 14, 2017

The late Michael English

The death has occurred of Michael English, late of McDonagh Crescent Old Bridge, Clonmel. Michael sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Margaret, Marie, Sandra, Jackie, Samantha and Deirdre, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Pauls church for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Funeral home private on Monday morning, please

The late Margaret Bourke

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Bourke (née Quirke) late of Allengort, Drombane, Thurles. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick; deeply regretted by her loving daughter Josie Berkery (Cappamore), son Michael, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Micheal, Darragh and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery.

The late Patricia Murray

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trisha) Murray late of Ravenswood and formerly of 27 Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Dr Bernd Christian Neufeldt

The death has occurred of Dr Bernd Christian Neufeldt formerly of Dusseldorf, Germany and Villa Tombo, Ballina, Killaloe, Tipperary

Beloved son of the late Dr. Otfried and Mareile. Husband of Helma. Father of Christian. Deeply regretted by his sister Dr Beatrice, brother Oliver, nieces Fiona and Ciara, cousin Andy, extended family and friends. Private Cremation has taken place in Germany.