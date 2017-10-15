Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, October 15, 2017

The late Dick McSharry

The death has occurred of Dick McSharry, Willow Park, Clonmel; and Kilmaine, Mayo. Former teacher at St Oliver Plunkett National School, Clonmel. Suddenly at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Beloved husband of Celia and much loved father of Ian and Neil. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Pat, sisters Ann, Kitty and Mary, mother-in-law Celia Condon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Monday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Margaret Kennedy

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy (née Stokes), Birchdale and The Square, Cahir. Peggy, wife of the late Frank, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Marguerite, John, Frank, Desmond and Janette, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on this Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Martin Keating

The death has occurred of Martin Keating, Ballyvadlea, Mullinahone, Tipperary on October 14th, 2017. Martin, deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his niece's residence, Theresa Kinnane, Mill House, Ballyvadlea, on Monday from 4pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ichikeerin Cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peg) Bourke

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Bourke (née Quirke), Allengort, Drombane, Thurles. At her daughter's residence, predeceased by her beloved husband Mick; deeply regretted by her loving daughter Josie Berkery (Cappamore), son Michael, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Micheal, Darragh and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery.

The late Michael English

The death has occurred of Michael English, McDonagh Crescent Old Bridge, Clonmel. Peacefully at his residence. Michael sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Margaret, Marie, Sandra, Jackie, Samantha and Deirdre, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Pauls church for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Funeral home private on Monday morning, please.

The late John Needham

The death has occurred of John Needham, Gurteen House, Rathcabbin, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the care of his family, after a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Moira and brother Richard. Deeply mourned by his sisters Marie Connelly, Pauline and Gay, sister-in-law Hilda, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening in the Needham residence, Clongowna House, Rathcabbin, between 4pm and 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Our Lady Queen Of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Lorrha Cemetary. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.