Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The late Freddie O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Freddie O'Keeffe (née O'Connor) late of The Green, Holycross, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Connie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret (O'Mahoney), Catherine (Walsh) and Freda (Dunne), son John, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons in law Seamus, Dick and James, sister in law Chris O'Connor, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 18th October from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday 19th at 11.30 o'c.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

The late Clare Kearns

The death has occurred of CLARE Kearns (née Sheridan) late of Kilbarron, Nenagh; and Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her brother Paddy; deeply regretted by her loving husband Tim and son Adam, brother Philip, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Kilbarron on Wednesday, from 6 o'c. to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to Kilbarron Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'c., followed by burial in St. Mary's Church grounds, Crosserlough, Co. Cavan at approx 2.30 o'c. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

The late Ellen Guest

The death has occurred of Ellen (Eileen) Guest (née Padian) late of Terenure, Dublin; Borrisoleigh, Tipperary; and Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Brian and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Diane, sisters-in-law, nephews John and James, nieces Mary, Geraldine, Catherine, Bernadette and Breda, relatives and friends

.Reposing at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge, on Wednesday morning from 10am. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 12 noon in Glenashling Nursing Home Chapel, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.