Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, October 22, 2017

David Hickey Snr

The death has occurred of David Hickey Snr, Spa Road, Clonmel, Tipperary, formerly of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary. Peacefully at St Anthony’s Unit surrounded by his loving family. Recently pre-deceased by his son David. Beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Joyce, Kathleen (Kay) and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren Elaine, Diarmuid, Éadaoin, Caoimhe, Gwen and Niamh, sons-in-law Dermot, Andy and Des, daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Louis Coen

The death has occurred of Louis Coen, Killusty, Fethard, Tipperary, October 21st 2017. Louis, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Debbie, Louise, Sarah and Shonagh, sons Chris, Shay, Martin, Colm and Brian, sons -in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Monday, October 23, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 24, at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Kitty Hickey (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Kitty Hickey (née Grace), Hickey (nee Grace and formerly Fleming), Cloran, Cloneen, Co Tipperary, October 20, 2017, Kitty, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Tom and mother of Robert, Mick, Matty, Peggy, Josie and Bernie. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Carmel, brother Sam, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Sunday, October 22, from 5pm with removal to the Church of the Visitation, Cloneen at 7pm to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia Monaghan (née Last)

The death has occurred of Patricia Monaghan (née Last), 36 Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary, October 21, 2017, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bernard, daughter Martina, brothers Richard and Seamus, sister Mary, stepbrothers John Joe and Harry, stepsister Rita, son-in-law Darrell, grandchildren Katie, Cara, Paraic, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence in Towerhill on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Peter’s & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, to arrive at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Fr. Philip S.C.A. McNamara

The death has occurred of Fr. Philip S.C.A. MCNAMARA

Killoscully, Newport, Tipperary, and late of Stephenville, Texas, U.S.A. 20th October 2017 in the University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his fellow priests of the Pallotine order, his sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends in Ireland and Stephenville, Texas.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, this Monday, 23rd October from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 24th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Autism Ireland.

Maura O'Dwyer (née Wright)

The death has occurred of Maura O'Dwyer (née Wright), Drom Village, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Littleton, October 20th 2017, Maura, sadly missed by her loving husband, John, daughters, Josephine and Annemarie, sons Tom and Ted, grandson Niklas, brothers Richard and James, extended family, Alan, Lorraine, Annemarie, Caolin, and many dear friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, October 22, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday, the 23rd, to St. Mary's Church, Drom, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.