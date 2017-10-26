Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, October 26, 2017

Angela O'Riordan (née O'Grady)

The death has occurred of Angela O’Riordan (nee O’Grady), Abbeyside, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 24th 2017, peacefully at Acorn Lodge. Angela, beloved mother of the late Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bobby, daughter Kathleen, sons Robert, Martin, Desmond and Brendan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this evening (Thursday) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Kitty Comerford (née Daly)

The death has occurred of Kitty Comerford (née Daly), Crehana, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 2pm (all day). Funeral Mass in St Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom Flynn

The death has occurred of Tom Flynn, The Rock, Mountmellick, Laois / formerly of Knockalton, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. He died peacefully on 24th October 2017 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. (Retired member of An Garda Siochana) Predeceased by his loving parents Sean and Alice and brothers Pat and Mick. (Former Chairman of The Rock GAA Club). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Stasia (neee Quigley, Timahoe) and family John, Deirdre and Conor, daughter-in-law Joy, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Daisy and Luke, brothers and sisters John Frank, Murt, Declan, Jim, Ann, Helen, Mary and Eilish, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 2pm on Thursday. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Friday at 2pm for Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family time on Friday morning. Donations, if desired, to I.L.F.A. & Irish Cancer Society.

Nancy Young, (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Nancy Young (née Walsh), Killeen and Sue Ryder House Nenagh, peacefully, predeceased by her loving husband John and son Sean. Deeply regretted by her children, Margaret (Ryan), Liam, Martha Young (Siggins), Catriona (Conlon), Maura Young (Halpin) and Eugene, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Helen and Tara, sons-in-law Donal, Ger, Luke and Dave, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Friday from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to Killeen Church, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Killenaive Cemetery.

Síle Quilligan

The death has occurred of Síle Quilligan, 2 Clogrennan Terrace, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary, formerly of Stonehall, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Síle died (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of Philip Ryan, dearest mother of Beth and loving sister of Anne (Kavanagh), Mary, Eibhlís (Flynn), Jack, Pat and Garry. Deeply regretted by her aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many close friends.

Remains will arrive at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday evening at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, October 27, at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. House Strictly Private. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Irish Cancer Society c/o Griffin’s Funerals 061 415000.