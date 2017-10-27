Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, October 27, 2017

Terry Cooney (née Spillane)

The death has occurred of Terry Cooney (née Spillane), late of Rockmount, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 25 October 2017, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Peter and a dear mother of Debbie, Andy, Rob and Nicola; she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren Phoebe, Holly, Conor and Rhys, daughters-in-law Sue and Karen, sons-in-law Adrian and Richard.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, 27 of October, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg at 10am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care and South Tipp Home Care Team.

Kian Hayes

The death has occurred of Kian Hayes, William Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / late of Carney Puckane. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Carmel and Paddy, sisters Gillian, Leanne and Caoimhe, brothers Cathal and Conor, grandparents Ann and Tom Holland, his niece Chloe, brother-in-law Willie and by Megan, uncles and aunts, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to Puckane Church on Sunday for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cloughprior Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Living Links Tipperary at www.Livinglinks.ie.

Ian Maher

The death has occurred of Ian Maher, Southill, Nenagh, Tipperary, peacefully, after a long illness, predeceased by his father Frank, beloved son of Mary and loving brother of Peter and Ronan. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, sister-in-law Louise, niece Jane, nephew Frankie, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to Kilruane Church for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by Burial in Ballygibbon Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Michael Kennedy

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy, Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Roches Road, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick. 25th October 2017. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Nora Kennedy and his brother Eamonn. Sadly missed by his three daughters Theo, Anne Marie and Fiona, two sons Paul and Brian, sisters Noleen, Ann, Helen and Mary, brother Brian, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday evening, 29th October, from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rathkeale Cemetery.