Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, October 28, 2017

John Dalton

The death has occurred of John Dalton, Cloughaleigh, Golden, Co. Tipperary, October 27th 2017, peacefully at home. John, beloved brother of the late B. May. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Pat, Jimmy and Eddie, sister Anna Delaney, sisters-in-law Nellie and Breda, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour today, Saturday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Billy) Butler

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Butler, Coolquill and formerly Crohane Upper, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 26th October 2017. Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Mary Horan and Monica Wade, brother-in-law Denis Horan, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule today, Saturday, from 6pm to 7.45pm, arriving at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan at 8.10pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

John Webster

The death has occurred of John Webster, Midgemount, Cloonagh, Ballinagore, Co. Westmeath and Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of his loving family at Joe and Patricia Cowley’s residence in Midgemount, Cloonagh, Ballinagore.

Relic of the late Bridget, deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Catherine and Patricia (Cowley), sister Mary, brothers Robert, Eddie and Michael, son-in-law Joe Cowley, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 30, at 11am, in St. Michaels church, Castletown Geoghegan followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Co. Cavan.

Margaret Mulcahy (née Conneran)

The death has occurred of Margaret Mulcahy (née Conneran), Ardcroney and late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary. (Peacefully) After a short illness at the Galway Clinic. Predeceased by her beloved grand-daughter Holly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Charlie, daughters Sharon and Nicola, sons Damian and Adrian, brother Paddy, grandchildren Kim, Ali, Cathal, Kate, Eamonn and Zoe, sons in law Donal and Niall, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday from 3pm to 6pm. Remains arriving to Ardcroney Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in Ardcroney new Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

TJ Kennedy

The death has occurred of TJ Kennedy, Hawthorns, Nenagh, and Ballyheen, Barnane, Templemore.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church Drom at 7.30pm to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards

Eileen Quigley (née Maher)

The death has occurred of Eileen Quigley (née Maher), Derrycastle, Ballina, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary and Joan, sons Michael and Gerard, sister Julia (Ryan), brothers James and Sean, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to Portroe Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.