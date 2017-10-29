Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, October 29, 2017

Sonny Barrett

The death has occurred of Sonny Barrett, Whitelands, Cahir, Tipperary. Sonny passed away peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home Clonmel. He will be sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, this evening (Sunday) from 5pm, with removal at 6:30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Dalton

The death has occurred of John Dalton, Cloughaleigh, Golden, Co. Tipperary, October 27th 2017, peacefully at home. John, beloved brother of the late B. May. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Pat, Jimmy and Eddie, sister Anna Delaney, sisters-in-law Nellie and Breda, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

TJ Kennedy

The death has occurred of TJ Kennedy, Hawthorns, Nenagh, and Ballyheen, Barnane, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 28th of October 2017. Deeply regretted by his mother Julia, his sister Betty, his brothers Eddie, Paul and Declan, His brother in law Pat, His sisters in law, Eithne, Catherine and Brenda, His Uncle Ned, Nieces, Nephews, Grand Nieces, Grand Nephews, Relatives and Friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Drom at 7.30pm to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.