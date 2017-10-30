Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, October 30, 2017

Pat O'Brien

The death has occurred of Pat O’Brien, Ballinulty, Ballinard, Tipperary Town, Oct. 28th 2017. Suddenly. Pat, son of the late Leonie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family; father Mick, brothers Michael, Declan, Brendan and David, sisters Anne-Marie and Leonie, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballinulty today, Monday, from 3.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in Nicholas’ Church, Solohead. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Josie Cross (née Peters)

The death has occurred of Josie Coss (née Peters), Main Street, Castletown, Laois / Cashel, Tipperary. Oct. 28. 2017, (peacefully) at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in the loving care of her family and the staff at Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by her husband William (Billy) and her grandson Nathan. Deeply regretted and will be saddly missed by her loving family, daughter Bernie, sons Liam and Raymond, brother John, sister Bridget, Mary, Eileen and Teresa, daughter in law Ann, grandchildren Laura, Jamie, Eric, Leeanne and Chloe, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath, this (Monday) evening from 6pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday 31st. Oct. to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if desired to Laois Palliative Care. House Stictly Private Please.

Michael (Sonny) Barrett

The death has occurred of Michael (Sonny) Barrett, Whitelands, Cahir, Tipperary. Sonny passed away peacefully at St. Anthonys Nursing Home Clonmel. He will be sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa (Tess) Kelly (née Dooley)

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Kelly (née Dooley), Bushy Park, Borrisokane, Tipperary.

Reposing at St Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane, today, Monday, from 6pm arriving at St Peter's and Paul's Church, Borrisokane at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Chrissie Guidera (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Chrissie Guidera (née O'Brien), Butler Avenue, Thurles/ Manna South, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 29th of October 2017, peacefully surounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Anna-Marie and Joanne, son John, sister Una, sister-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this evening (Monday) from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.