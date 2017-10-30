Clonmel deaths - Funeral arrangements announced for two well known local men

The funeral arrangements have been announced this afternoon (Sunday) for two well known Clonmel men who died over the bank holiday weekend - Lee Ahearne Fitzsimmons and Tony Smith.

Tony Smith

The death has occurred of Tony Smith, Fairfields, Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully in the care of the medical staff at Beaumount Hospital Dublin. Tony, father of the late Mark, sadly missed by his wife Helen, his loving family Tony Jnr, Killian, Caroline, Cora, Darren, Ali, Helen and Marcus, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home tomorrow, Tuesday, from 5pm with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Beaumont Hospital.

Lee Ahearne Fitzsimmons

The death has occurred of Lee Ahearne Fitzsimmons, Heywood Close, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his mother Annette. Sadly missed by his father Hussey, brother Ely, sisters Addey and Faye, children, partner Mary, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.