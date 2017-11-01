Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Michael Burke

The death has occurred of Michael Burke, Jonestown, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of the Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir today, Wednesday from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

Margaret (Peggy) Horan (nee Dempsey)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Horan (née Dempsey), Ard na Greine, Clonmel, 31st October 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Paud) Horan. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Niall, daughters Geraldine (Cahillane), Maeve (McCormack), daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Diarmaid and Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kay, sister-in-law Lucy, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home today, Wednesday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Evan's Brain Surgery Fund at www.gofundme.com/evans-brain-surgery-fund.

Catherine Patricia Wall

The death has occurred of Catherine Patricia Wall, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary, 31st October 2017 peacefully at the Cottage Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives and friends including her many friends in the U.K.

Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Catherine Hickey (née Kearney)

The death has occurred of Catherine Hickey (née Kearney), late of Clashiniska, Rathronan, Silvermines, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved mother Angela. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy and cherished daughter Roisin, her father John, brother Michael, grandmother Nora T McNamara, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilboy Graveyard, Dolla. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

Nora Bourke (née Kinahan)

The death has occurred of Nora Bourke (née Kinahan), Bohercrowe, Old Road, Tipperary Town – 31st October 2017. Peacefully at home; deeply regretted by her loving husband Con, sons Richard & Conor, daughters Trish & Leah Anne, brothers Christy, Jimmy, John, Michael & Gerry, sisters Kathleen & Maggie, grandchildren Kimberly, Ellie & Alannah, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving to Kingdom Hall, Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town, on Friday for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. House Private on Friday morning, please. Family Flowers Only – Donations in lieu to Multiple Sclerosis Association of Ireland.

John O'Flynn

The death has occurred of John O'Flynn, Barna, Galway / Emo, Laois / formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Swindon, England. Beloved husband of Maggie and cherished father of the late Deirdre, will be sadly missed by his wife, sons Sean and Michael, sisters, brothers, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relaties, neighbours and friends.

Mass today, Wednesday, at 11am, with funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo, Co. Laois, to arrive at 3pm approximately.

Michael McCarthy

The death has occurred of Michael McCarthy, 55 Kennedy Park, Thurles. October 30th, 2017 at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Marie and Ann, sons Michael and Johnny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

Brother John (Seán) Mc Cormack

The death has occurred of Brother John (Seán) McCormack, Christian Brothers, Glasthule, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary, October 28th 2017 (Christian Brothers, Glasthule, County Dublin and formerly of Kickham Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary). Late of Our Lady’s Choral Society and the adult choir of St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule. Predeceased by his brother Seamus, deeply regretted by his loving sister Eithne, nephew Seamus, nieces Anne Marie, Eimer and Niamh, grand nieces and grand nephews, his godson, fellow residents in Dun Laoghaire, Brothers in Religion, and his many relatives and friends.

Reposing in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule, today, Wednesday, from 4pm to 6pm with Prayer Service at 5.30pm. Removal Thursday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, for Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the Christian Brothers Cemetery in Marino. Family flowers only. Donations to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Séan Crowe

The death has occurred of Séan Crowe, Arravale Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, and formerly of Séan Crowe Motors) - Oct. 31, 2017; Séan, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, daughter Noelle (Bourke), son Maurice, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Toni, his cherished grandchildren Ciaran, Katie, Alanah, Sean and Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, wide circle of close relatives and great friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Harty

The death has occurred of Michael Harty, William Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / late of Hyde Road, Limerick. Following an accident. Deeply regretted by his loving parents William and Julie, his heartbroken brothers and sisters Willie, Darren, Danny, Ann Marie, Jimmy, Gerry, Brigie, Julie, Ned and Tony, grandparents, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, today, Wednesday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Roger Cleymans

The death has occurred of Roger Clemens, Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross, Tipperary. Formerly Glenbane. Predeceased by his wife Matilda. Deeply regretted by his son Daniel, grandchildren Elyane and Noah, daughter-in-law Katrien, close friends, great neighbours and Sue Ryder Community.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, November 2, at 2.30pm in the Sue Ryder Church, Holycross. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

Ernest Clarke

The death has occurred of Ernest Clarke, Borrisokane and formerly of Carney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary - Oct. 30, 2017; sadly missed by his brothers Bertie, George, Raymond and Cecil, sister-in-law Ann, niece Averil, nephew Robert and grandniece Grace, cousins, carers, friends and neighbours

Reposing at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, this evening (Wednesday) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Church of Ireland, Borrisokane, Thursday for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Killodiernan Churchyard, Puckane. Family flowers only please.