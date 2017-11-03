Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, November 3, 2017

Paddy Bolger



The death has occurred of Paddy Bolger late of 5 Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Nellie, brothers; Tommy, Michael, Jackie and Jerry, sisters; Mary and Eleanor, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in St. Michaels Church Mortuary, Mullinahone today, Friday, the 3rd November, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with removal to Church Altar at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 4th, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Michaels Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. Donations, if desired, to the South Tipperary Homecare Team.

Mary Ryan Boland (née Farrell)



The death has occurred of Mary Ryan Boland (née Farrell) Curreeny, Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughter, Cathy, Jim, Con and Peter, grandchildern, great grandchildern, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this evening (Friday) at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of The Little Flower, Curreeny. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Mid Western Regional Hospital, Nenagh.