Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, November 4, 2017

James (Jim) O'Connell



The deaths has occurred of James (Jim) O'Connell, Comeragh Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of D.J., Elma and Claire. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers Michael and Sonny, sister Maureen (Murphy), grandchildren Cassie, Joshua, Noah, Ellie Beth and Jacob, son-in-law Nicky, daughter-in-law Nicola, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, this evening (Saturday) from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Chairde Alzheimer’s Society, Clonmel.

Mary Tarrant (née Wade)

The death has occurred of Mary Tarrant (née Wade), Thurlesbeg, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 3rd 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Mary, beloved mother of the late baby Patrick and sister of the late Jimmy, Eddie and Sally. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Nicholas, family Julia, James, Billy, John and Maura, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Josie, Winnie and Biddy, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour today, Saturday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Lt. Cdr. (Rtd) Jim Corrigan

The death has occurred of Jim Corrigan, Lisgarode Kilruane and late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary. Lt. Cdr. (Rtd), Irish Naval Association, 2nd November 2017. Deeply regretted by his wife, Brigid, daughters Sorcha Kellett and Niamh Gannon, sons Conn and Paul, grandchildren, brothers Neil and Brian, sister Eileen, sons-in-law Dan and Jim, daughters-in-law Martina and Beata, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Silver Street, Nenagh, today, Saturday, 4th November, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, from there to Kilruane Church, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 5th November, at 2.30pm with burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

May Hamell

The death has occurred of May Hamell, Richmond, Templemore, formerly Killough, Killea, Templemore. Deeply regretted by her sister Tess, niece Mary, nephews Jim and Noel, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral home Templemore today, Saturday from 6pm. Removal to St. James Church Killea 8pm, to arrive at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Templemore Cemetery.

Marie Larkin

The death has occurred of Marie Larkin, Ballahall, Roscrea, Tipperary, and formerly of Bawn, Roscrea.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral, Roscrea today, Saturday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving in Curaguneen at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon followed burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.